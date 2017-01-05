× NC officer’s 2-year-old child accidentally shoots mother, police say

WAXHAW, N.C. — The wife of a North Carolina police officer was taken to the hospital after the couple’s 2-year-old child accidentally shot her, WSOC reports.

Waxhaw Police Chief Michael Eiss says the incident occurred Wednesday after the toddler found the gun in a bag in the laundry room and fired it.

The gun was Officer Jeremy Ferguson’s personal gun and not his service weapon, police say. The bullet hit Ferguson’s wife, but she is expected to be OK.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident to determine whether any charges will be filed.

In addition, the Waxhaw Police Department will carry out an internal investigation on Ferguson, whom he said was a good officer and has been on the force for a year.