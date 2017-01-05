Kate Garner has the latest on the potential for winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As cold weather moves in, clouds are beginning to blanket the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8's Kate Garner says the winter storm is quickly approaching and could bring between two to four inches in parts of the Piedmont Triad with higher amounts to the east and southeast.

She expects snow to begin falling around 8 p.m. Friday and continue until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition, a Winter Storm Watch is expected to officially go into effect starting at 7 p.m. Friday night and continue through noon on Saturday.

As of Thursday, models are beginning to get more in line, but there is still low confidence in snowfall totals.

We are two days out, so expect changes.