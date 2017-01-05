Greensboro ranked in top 30 ‘Caffeinated Capitals’ in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Move over Raleigh and Charlotte, Greensboro has bragging rights on this one.
Greensboro is the 30th ranked “Caffeinated Capital” out of 50 cities in America, according to Graphiq.
The website ranks the city above Raleigh, who is 47th and Charlotte, who currently sits at 40.
Greensboro has 40 coffee and tea shops, with 26 stores receiving a 4 or 5-star rating. The average rating of each shop is 3.9.
Charlotte has 56 shops rated as a 4 or 5-star store, but the city’s average rating is 3.7. Raleigh has 92 coffee shops with an average rating of 3.7.
Top 30 list:
30. Greensboro, North Carolina
29. Memphis, Tennessee
28. Sacramento, California
27. Tulsa, Oklahoma
26. New Orleans, Louisiana
25. Los Angeles, California
24. Boise, Idaho
23. Oakland, California
22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
21. San Francisco, California
20. St. Louis, Missouri
19. Virginia Beach, Virginia
18. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee
17. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
16. San Diego, California
15. Tuscan, Arizona
14. Omaha, Nebraska
13. Dallas, Texas
12. Wichita Kansas
11. Houston, Texas
10: Portland, Oregon
9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
8. Kansas City, Missouri
7. Austin, Texas
6. Seattle, Washington
5. San Antonio, Texas
4. El Paso, Texas
3. Indianapolis, Indiana
2. Albuquerque, New Mexico
1. Colorado Springs, Colorado