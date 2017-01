× Governor Roy Cooper’s inauguration postponed because of snow forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper’s inauguration has been postponed, according to WTVD.

The Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has postponed the inaugural events on Saturday and Sunday after consultation with North Carolina Emergency Management.

Friday’s Prayer Service will take place as scheduled.

