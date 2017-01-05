× Fugitive wanted in connection to New York homicide captured in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect connected to a homicide that occurred in Buffalo, New York was arrested in Forsyth County on Wednesday.

Authorities say the fugitive — 32-year-old Daren M. Alexis, Jr. — was involved in a shooting, which resulted in a homicide on August 5, 2016.

Buffalo police received information which led them to believe Alexis was in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says their detectives worked with Buffalo police to locate Alexis at a local car wash, where he was taken into custody.

Deputies say Alexis was employed at Absolute Auto Care on Carver School Road in Winston-Salem. He had been living at 1701 Shady Mount Drive.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Alexis is currently being held without bond at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

He is due in court on Jan. 19.