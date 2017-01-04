Van Denton shares early thoughts for possible snowfall in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the past two days, the GFS model has been showing little or no snow over the Triad and points north and west.

The latest update at 6 p.m. Wednesday boosted numbers here.

Now the GFS is more in line with the other models.

After studying all options, my early thoughts on snowfall are for three to four inches in the Triad with higher amounts to the east and southeast.

I still expect lesser amounts in the north and northwest, but this change in the track brings a better chance for some snow in these areas too.

We are still three days out, so expect some tweaks.