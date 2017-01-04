× Transcript of Dylann Roof’s opening statement

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof began making his case in court Wednesday as jurors weigh whether to give him a death sentence.

Roof, wearing a gray sweater and speaking so softly that people in the courtroom strained to hear him, addressed the jury in a brief opening statement.

Here’s what he said:

“My opening statement may seem a little out of place.

“You may have heard the reason I chose to represent myself so to prevent my lawyers from misrepresentation. That’s absolutely true.

“It isn’t because I am trying to keep a secret.

“I am not going to lie to you through myself.

“My lawyers forced me to go through two mental competency hearings, not because I have an issue, but it is going to be revealed.

“In that respect my self-representation has accomplished nothing, you say, what is the point? Point is that I am not going to lie to you.

“Other than the fact that I trusted people I shouldn’t have… (inaudible).

“There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically.

“Anything you heard from my lawyers in the last phase (of the trial), I ask you to forget it. That’s the last thing.”