NEW YORK — A train derailed Wednesday morning during rush hour in New York, the city's fire department said.

Thirty-seven people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. No one was hospitalized, the fire department said.

The cause of the derailment, on Long Island Railroad Track 6 in Brooklyn, was not immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

BKLYN ALL HANDS 139 FLATBUSH AVE, (ATLANTIC TERMINAL) TRAIN DERAILMENT IN STATION, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 4, 2017

#brooklyn. Train crashes into Atlantic terminal. Hope all is well with you all.. our Founder was on this train. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/TvY5cCpb0s — CoLab-Factory (@CoLabFactory) January 4, 2017

.@MTA LIRR train derailment: emergency personnel/traffic & transit delays/road closures near Atlantic Ave & Flatbush Ave, BK — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 4, 2017

Atlantic Avenue Terminal is insane right now because of the passenger train derailment https://t.co/OE9Z3fegIM — Don Draper (@MarshallBPierce) January 4, 2017