Thomasville making transition to digital communication system

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- In the coming months, the City of Thomasville will get rid of its outdated communication system and replace it with a digital one.

“We’ve been investigating this probably for the past 10-15 years,” said City Manager Kelly Craver. “Our communication system has gone down a few times along the way. We’ve been able to get it back up and running very quickly, but with 22-year-old equipment, it’s sometimes like driving a 22-year-old car.”

The conversion means going to a fully digital radio communication system.

The city will partner with Guilford Metro to connect to its core radio system.

“We need a quick response because you never know how serious a situation is and we need someone to get there as quickly as possible,” said Margie Stone, a Thomasville resident.

Officials say the move will be less expensive, more efficient and will also give them the ability to communicate with first responders in nearby cities.

“It is the ability to switch by one turn of the dial to speak with another agency about an emergency. [Also] to call for backup help,” Craver explained. “Our ability to seamlessly communicate with other agencies is imperative to keep the safety of our police and firefighters intact.”

“It is about time to catch up with technology because some of these little towns get left behind. For whatever reason, I’m not sure,” said Mike Herrera, who also lives in Thomasville.

Davidson County will still handle 911 calls. Thomasville is still in the process of getting every department new radios.

Officials expect the transition to be complete by the spring.