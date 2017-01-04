× Suspect captured after barricading self in Winston-Salem apartment faces charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The man who was captured after barricading himself inside a Winston-Salem apartment is facing charges.

Bart Hamilton Walsh, 54, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official and misdemeanor communicating threats, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Walsh called his ex-wife in Tennessee and made suicidal and homicidal threats toward her Monday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

When police tried to make contact with him, he threatened to shoot himself and Winston-Salem police officers and barricaded himself inside his apartment, which is located at 1315 Creekshire Way.

An involuntary commitment order was obtained and a SWAT team was called to force entry into the apartment, police say.

After the forced entry, he was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, Winston-Salem police charged Walsh. He was arrested and placed in the Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.