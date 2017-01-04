× Police chase ends in crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started in Randolph County ended in a crash on Interstate 40 near Sedalia in Guilford County Wednesday morning.

Randleman police started pursuing the vehicle after they believed there were active warrants out on at least one person inside the car.

The vehicle wouldn’t stop, so Guilford County deputies joined the chase once it entered the county limits.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Shepherd said chase speeds reached at least 75 mph.

Law enforcement officers tried to safely end the chase by using a rolling road block technique, according to Shepherd.

“The driver of the suspect vehicle decided to hit one of our patrol cars, and as he did so, he ended up spinning himself out,” he said.

The suspect vehicle then spun across four lanes of traffic and stopped in an area beside the interstate.

Shepherd said after the wreck, the two occupants of the car were taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.