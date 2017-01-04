Nonverbal child forms heartwarming bond with deaf dog

ROSELAND, N.J. — A heartwarming Facebook photo shows a deaf dog cuddled up to a young nonverbal boy who is suffering from a genetic disorder.

Brandi Guillet posted the picture on the “Deaf Dogs Rock” Facebook page Sunday afternoon, explaining how important the dog, named Ellie, has been to the family.

“I adopted my son at birth knowing he had a genetic disorder. He is now 6 and nonverbal but uses sign [language] for communication,” she wrote in the post. “We are fostering a beautiful deafie boxer girl (soon to be adopted!). She is amazing with my son.”

She says Ellie is “gentle” and “loving,” and says the adoption has given her son someone to communicate with.

“The most beautiful part of this adoption is my son and his dog can actually talk to each other,” she wrote.

She goes on to encourage others to adopt dogs.

