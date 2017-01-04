NC pastor charged in connection with 9 armed robberies from businesses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested two men wanted in connection with nine armed robberies from Charlotte businesses, WSOC reports.
One of the men is a pastor at a Charlotte church.
John Thomas Lindsey, 47, and Fernando Carillo-Hernandez, 24, have both been charged for their roles in the robberies.
Carillo-Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Lindsey, who is a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge on Nations Ford Road, was identified as a second suspect and police determined he was responsible for nine business robberies.
