Man behind viral gun-firing drone video facing possession of child porn charge

CLINTON, Conn. — The man behind the creation of the gun-firing drone is facing more charges, according to WFSB.

Austin Haughwout, 20, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

Police said the arrest comes after a lengthy investigation.

This isn’t the first time Haughwout has faced a charge like this.

Over the summer, Haughwout was charged with possession of child pornography and attempted sexual assault.

Haughwout’s phone was seized during an unrelated arrest and that’s when the messages were discovered.

Clinton police said they found pictures, videos and conversations with girls as young as 12.

In this most recent case, he is expected to appear in court on Jan. 10.

A video of a drone firing a gun posted by Haughwout to YouTube in 2015 led to an investigation by Clinton police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.