WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Crews are investigating a house fire at the intersection of Hemlock Drive and Hanes Avenue in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted about the incident on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

The fire is under control, but the house sustained extensive damage.

Officials say Hemlock Drive is closed between Glenn Avenue and Sherbrooke Drive.

Winston-Salem Fire and Rescue say the home is unoccupied.

The cause is under investigation.

Update Hempock Dr: Fire is under control with extensive damage. Use caution in the area due to fog/smoke reducing visibility. #wsfire .81 — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 4, 2017

Fully involved house fire at the intersection of Hemlock Dr @ Hanes Ave. All units in defensive mode. #wsfire .81 pic.twitter.com/RFmBKFkFHo — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 4, 2017

HemlockDr. is closed between Glenn Ave. and Sherbrooke Dr. #wsfire .81 — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 4, 2017