Healthy recipes for the new year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the easiest ways to eat healthier in the new year may be eating fresh, locally grown produce.
But even with the cold weather, you can still buy fresh during the winter months. Chef Jay Pierce from The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shows us some new recipes to try this year.
Carrot-Ginger dressing
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of canola oil
- 1/2 cup of rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup of tamari
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of grated ginger
- 2 cups of chopped carrots
- 1/2 cup of chopped onion
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth
Caesar vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons of dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic
- 1/4 cup of Red Boat Fish Sauce
- 2 cups of canola oil
- 1/4 cup of Pecorino Romano cheese
Method:
- Place the first four ingredients in robot coupe and puree until blended
- Drizzle in oil while the motor is running
- When all of the oil is incorporated, add cheese
- Stop the motor and scrape dressing into a container
- Label and refrigerate
Broccoli pasta
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of chopped broccoli
- 2 ounces of angel hair
- 1 1/2 ounces of caesar vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup of pasta water
- 1 tablespoon of Pecorino Romano cheese
Method:
- Bring water to a boil and season with salt
- Cook broccoli until tender, then shock in ice water
- Chop broccoli
- Return water to a boil and heat sauté pan
- Add angel hair to boiling water and broccoli to sauté pan
- When broccoli is hot, add cooked pasta, vinaigrette, salt and pepper, and ¼ cup of pasta water; toss well
- Transfer to a serving plate
- Garnish with cheese
Quinoa super chicken salad
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces of seasoned chicken breast
- 3 ounces of baby kale
- 1/2 cup of cooked, chopped broccoli
- 1/2 cup of rainbow quinoa
- 1 ounce of carrot-ginger dressing
- 2 tablespoons of toasted, sliced almonds
- 1 ounce of carrot threads
Method: Mix
Pickled broccoli
Ingredients:
- 1 peeled and sliced broccoli stalk
- 1 cup of rice winter vinegar
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of water
- 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt
Method:
- Wash, peel and trim broccoli stalks
- Place stalks in a small container that will hold them all
- Combine vinegar, sugar, water and salt in a saucepan and simmer until solids are dissolved
- Pour liquid over vegetables and cool
- Refrigerate overnight
