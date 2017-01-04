× Healthy recipes for the new year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the easiest ways to eat healthier in the new year may be eating fresh, locally grown produce.

But even with the cold weather, you can still buy fresh during the winter months. Chef Jay Pierce from The Traveled Farmer in Greensboro shows us some new recipes to try this year.

Carrot-Ginger dressing

Ingredients:

1 cup of canola oil

1/2 cup of rice vinegar

1/4 cup of tamari

1 tablespoon of sugar

2 tablespoons of grated ginger

2 cups of chopped carrots

1/2 cup of chopped onion

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth

Caesar vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

2 tablespoons of chopped garlic

1/4 cup of Red Boat Fish Sauce

2 cups of canola oil

1/4 cup of Pecorino Romano cheese

Method:

Place the first four ingredients in robot coupe and puree until blended

Drizzle in oil while the motor is running

When all of the oil is incorporated, add cheese

Stop the motor and scrape dressing into a container

Label and refrigerate

Broccoli pasta

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of chopped broccoli

2 ounces of angel hair

1 1/2 ounces of caesar vinegar

1/2 teaspoon of salt and pepper

1/4 cup of pasta water

1 tablespoon of Pecorino Romano cheese

Method:

Bring water to a boil and season with salt

Cook broccoli until tender, then shock in ice water

Chop broccoli

Return water to a boil and heat sauté pan

Add angel hair to boiling water and broccoli to sauté pan

When broccoli is hot, add cooked pasta, vinaigrette, salt and pepper, and ¼ cup of pasta water; toss well

Transfer to a serving plate

Garnish with cheese

Quinoa super chicken salad

Ingredients:

5 ounces of seasoned chicken breast

3 ounces of baby kale

1/2 cup of cooked, chopped broccoli

1/2 cup of rainbow quinoa

1 ounce of carrot-ginger dressing

2 tablespoons of toasted, sliced almonds

1 ounce of carrot threads

Method: Mix

Pickled broccoli

Ingredients:

1 peeled and sliced broccoli stalk

1 cup of rice winter vinegar

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt

Method:

Wash, peel and trim broccoli stalks

Place stalks in a small container that will hold them all

Combine vinegar, sugar, water and salt in a saucepan and simmer until solids are dissolved

Pour liquid over vegetables and cool

Refrigerate overnight