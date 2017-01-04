× Full list of 150 Kmart and Sears stores to close by spring

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Just four days into 2017, Sears Holdings announced the closure of dozens of additional Kmart and Sears locations.

On Wednesday, the company informed workers at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their locations would be closing. The announcement came days after employees at another 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores across the country were informed their outlets would be shuttered.

Most of the stores will be closing their doors by the end of March 2017.

A statement from the Sears Holdings says, “The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.

Upcoming Store Closures Announced 1/4/2017 STORE STREET ADDRESS CITY STATE Kmart 3600 Wilson Road Bakersfield CA Kmart 25 West Polk Street Coalinga CA Kmart 333 Sierra Street Kingsburg CA Kmart 363 S Broadway Denver CO Kmart 2809 North Ave Grand Junction CO Kmart 45 Shunpike Road Cromwell CT Kmart 3200 Macon Road Columbus GA Kmart 365 Habersham Village Circle Cornelia GA Kmart 1601 Highway 40 East Kingsland GA Kmart 2600 Dodge Street Dubuque IA Kmart 5700 Gordon Drive Sioux City IA Kmart 3810 University Avenue Waterloo IA Kmart 2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL Kmart 3655 Nameoki Road Granite City IL Kmart 750 Indian Boundary Road Chesterton IN Kmart 1460 West State Road 2 La Porte IN Kmart 4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth KS Kmart 4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita KS Kmart 115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales LA Kmart 1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans LA Kmart 29600 Ford Road Garden City MI Kmart 3555 O’Neill Drive Jackson MI Kmart 1396 South Main Street Adrian MI Kmart 5400 S Cedar Street Lansing MI Kmart 1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon MI Kmart 40855 Ann Arbor Road Plymouth MI Kmart 17580 Frazho Road Roseville MI Kmart 3541 Highland Road Waterford MI Kmart 165 Wayne Road Westland MI Kmart 6455 US 31 N Acme Township MI Kmart 1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes MN Kmart 1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO Kmart 2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO Kmart 1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO Kmart 3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO Kmart 6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO Kmart 545 US Hwy 29 North Concord NC Kmart 1931 Skibo Road Fayetteville NC Kmart 201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro NC Kmart 102 New Market Madison NC Kmart 815 S College Road Wilmington NC Kmart 1468 Clementon Road Clementon NJ Kmart 645 Highway 18 East Brunswick NJ Kmart 800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville NJ Kmart Rte 9 & Rte 47 Rio Grande NJ Kmart 10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson NV Kmart 1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH Kmart 185 Upper River Road Gallipolis OH Kmart 1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH Kmart 225 West Avenue New Boston OH Kmart 1284 Brice Road Reynoldsburg OH Kmart I-70 & Mall Road St. Clairsville OH Kmart 3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH Kmart 4 East Shawnee St Muskogee OK Kmart 5820 Shaffer Road Dubois PA Kmart 1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie PA Kmart 1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster PA Kmart 5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg PA Kmart 120 Mall Blvd Monroeville PA Kmart 100 Cross Roads Plz Mt. Pleasant PA Kmart 3801 B Clemson Blvd Anderson SC Kmart 254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood SC Kmart 8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC Kmart 3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls SD Kmart 305 W Economy Road Morristown TN Kmart 1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso TX Kmart 9484 Dyer St El Paso TX Kmart 1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen TX Kmart 3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin TX Kmart 1153 W Highway 40 Vernal UT Kmart 2010 N Main St Layton UT Kmart 1419 Hershberger Road N W Roanoke VA Kmart 3655 Plank Road Fredericksburg VA Kmart 6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk VA Kmart 1355 West Main Street Salem VA Kmart 1425 E Highway 151 Platteville WI Kmart 2211 S Green Bay Road Racine WI Kmart 1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne WY Sears* Albany Mall Albany GA Sears 5555 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus GA Sears 1235 S Reed Road Kokomo IN Sears 2259 S 9th St Salina KS Sears* 9001 Cortana Mall Baton Rouge / Cortana LA Sears* 197 Westbank Expressway Gretna LA Sears* 3099 28th St SE Grand Rapids MI Sears* 12737 Riverdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids MN Sears* 1850 Adams St Mankato MN Sears* 3600 Country Club Dr Jefferson Cty MO Sears 3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO Sears* 3902 13th Ave South Fargo ND Sears 1000 S Main St Roswell NM Sears* 2000 Brittain Road Akron OH Sears* 1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH Sears* 1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH Sears* Richmond Mall Richmond Hts OH Sears 428 SW C Ave Lawton OK Sears* 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr Selinsgrove PA Sears* 1500 Mall Run Road Uniontown PA Sears* 3595 Capital City Mall Camp Hill PA Sears* 1500 Diamond Hill Road Woonsocket RI Sears* 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd Florence SC Sears* 2101 Fort Henry Dr Kingsport TN Sears* 4101 E 42nd St Odessa TX Sears* 500 Gate City Hwy Bristol VA Announced 12/27/2016 FORMAT STREET ADDRESS CITY STATE Kmart 300 Highway 78 E Jasper AL Kmart 2003 US Hwy 280 Bypass Phenix City AL Kmart 3001 Iowa Avenue Riverside CA Kmart 501 N Beneva Road Sarasota FL Kmart 1801 Northwest Hwy 19 Crystal River FL Kmart 15271 Mcgregor Blvd Fort Myers FL Kmart 2111 S Federal Hwy Fort Pierce FL Kmart 1501 Normandy Village Jacksonville FL Kmart 2211 W Irlo Bronson Hwy Kissimmee FL Kmart 19400 Cochran Blvd Port Charlotte FL Kmart 4955 Golden Gate Parkway Naples FL Kmart 111 Town & Country Drive Palatka FL Kmart 33 W Montgomery Cross Road Savannah GA Kmart 4561 Salt Lake Blvd Halawa / Honolullu HI Kmart 191 Outer Loop Road Louisville KY Kmart 2945 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY Kmart 14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY Kmart 1501 Paris Pike Georgetown KY Kmart 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY Kmart 1710 West Highway 192 London KY Kmart 2815 West Parrish Avenue Owensboro KY Kmart 9 Plaza Way Fairhaven MA Kmart 1130 Newport Avenue South Attleboro MA Kmart 222 N Point Blvd Baltimore MD Kmart 688 Hogan Road Bangor ME Kmart 4645 Commercial Drive New Hartford NY Kmart 5132 6th Ave Tacoma WA Kmart 731 Beverly Pike Elkins WV Kmart 1050 Division Street Parkersburg WV Kmart 250 Three Springs Drive Weirton WV Sears* 301 Cox Creek Pkwy Florence AL Sears 1901 S Caraway Road Jonesboro AR Sears 90 Elm St; Enfield Sq Enfield CT Sears* 301 Eagle Ridge Dr Lake Wales FL Sears* 5101 Hinkleville Road Paducah KY Sears* 262 Swansea Mall Drive Swansea MA Sears* 10 Whitten Road Augusta ME Sears* 1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY Sears* 2000 Walden Ave Cheektowaga NY Sears* 1 N Galleria Dr Middletown NY Sears 9605 Queens Blvd Rego Park NY Sears 1901 S Yale Ave Tulsa OK Sears 3245 E State St Hermitage/Sharon PA Sears* 18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Lynnwood WA Sears 225 Meadowbrook Road Bridgeport WV Sears* Towne Center Mall Charleston WV

All stores above will close at the end of March except for the following locations:

Kmart, Cromwell, CT – mid-March

Kmart, Mechanicsburg, PA – mid-February

Sears, Florence, SC – mid-February

Sears, Camp Hill, PA – mid-February

* Sears Auto Center will be closed at this location