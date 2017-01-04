× Former Davidson County elementary school PTO officers accused of embezzlement

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Former Parent Teacher Organization officers at a Lexington elementary school have been charged with embezzlement, according to a press release.

On Oct. 5, the school’s current PTO told the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office money was missing from the treasurer’s account and that the money may have been used for personal reasons by previous officers.

As a result of the investigation, Shannon Schaeffer Justice, 36, and Crystal Renee Rummage, 43, were both arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Justice is the previous president and Rummage is the previous vice-president of the Churchland Elementary School PTO.

Justice and Rummage are in jail on a $15,000 unsecured bond.