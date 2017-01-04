× Crash closes I-40 westbound near Winston-Salem; delays expected

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash closed Interstate 40 westbound in Winston-Salem near the Hanes Mall Boulevard exit Wednesday morning.

Winston-Salem police are currently trying to get a vehicle out of an embankment on the side of the highway.

As of 8:30 a.m., the cause of the wreck and any possible injuries are unknown.

Police say it is possible a pedestrian was involved, but nothing is confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.