Crash closes I-40 westbound near Winston-Salem; delays expected
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash closed Interstate 40 westbound in Winston-Salem near the Hanes Mall Boulevard exit Wednesday morning.
Winston-Salem police are currently trying to get a vehicle out of an embankment on the side of the highway.
As of 8:30 a.m., the cause of the wreck and any possible injuries are unknown.
Police say it is possible a pedestrian was involved, but nothing is confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
36.099860 -80.244216