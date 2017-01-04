Building damaged after overnight fire at Greensboro recycling center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several crews were at the scene of a structure fire at Piedmont Paper Stock Company on Riverdale Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning.

There was heavy smoke and flames coming from a building on the property. Officials say the fire started near an industrial paper shredder, but the exact cause is being investigated.

Crews were able to knock the fire down and isolate it, but there is heavy damage to the building and several pieces of equipment.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Fire started by industrial paper shredder inside a building on the trash collection and recycling center. @myfox8 — Amber Roberts WGHP (@Amber_Rob) January 4, 2017

Three different fire agencies responded to the Piedmont Paper Stock Company on Riverdale Road in GSO. — Amber Roberts WGHP (@Amber_Rob) January 4, 2017

Because of the fire, Riverdale Road is closed between Mt. Olive Drive and E. Vandalia Road. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/79rIMwDTRc — Amber Roberts WGHP (@Amber_Rob) January 4, 2017

Right now: Firefighters responding to a fire on Riverdale Rd in #GSO at a trash collection and recycling center. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/FBOGTEzDu7 — Amber Roberts WGHP (@Amber_Rob) January 4, 2017