Winston-Salem grocery store robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Winston-Salem grocery store was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening.

At about 8:20 p.m., police responded to Tienda El Jarocho, located at 1900 Waughtown St., in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and jumped into a light-colored sedan, which was last seen traveling south on Leight Street.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.