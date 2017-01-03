× South Carolina woman accused of exposing herself in front of her children

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina mother has been charged with child neglect after she allegedly exposed herself in front of her four children.

Latigra Charell Ervin Heath told police that she was paid to clean a barbershop while wearing lingerie on New Year’s Day, according to WCNC.

Police were first called to the business after reports that a woman was exposing herself to a group of men. When officers got there, they asked her to stop.

The second time they were called to the business, Heath was wearing the same lingerie and her breasts were exposed. Officers then say her four children come from another room.

Heath is charged with one count of indecent exposure and four counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.