× Police, SWAT capture suspect barricaded in Winston-Salem apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The search for a suspect who barricaded himself inside an apartment in Winston-Salem came to an end Monday night when he was captured by police.

Bart Hamilton Walsh, 54, called his ex-wife in Tennessee and made suicidal and homicidal threats toward her, according to a press release. When police tried to make contact with him, he threatened to shoot himself and Winston-Salem police officers and barricaded himself inside his apartment, which is located at 1315 Creekshire Way.

An involuntary commitment order was obtained and a SWAT team was called to force entry into the apartment, police say.

After the forced entry, he was arrested without incident and taken to a local hospital.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.