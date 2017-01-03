× Police investigate overnight shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

The victim walked into a local hospital around 12:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound, according to a press release. He said the shooting happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street.

Police say he is currently in stable condition.

The victim’s name is being temporarily withheld.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.