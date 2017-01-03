Players write letters to Panthers fans: ‘Sorry, we let you down’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no secret that 2016 didn’t go the way the Carolina Panthers had hoped.

After going 15-1, locking up the NFC South and making it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2015, the Panthers went 6-10 and claimed fourth place in the division in 2016.

But even through the rough year, fans passionately packed games at Bank of America Stadium and led a charge away from home.

On social media Monday, several players wrote letters to Panthers fans, thanking them for their support and summing up their feelings about the season.

Head coach Ron Rivera:

“Panthers fans, thanks for your support and keep pounding!”

Luke Kuechly:

“To all the Panthers fans, thank you for the constant support this year, both in Bank of America Stadium and in the community. We love playing in Charlotte and in front of our home crowd. Your support through the ups and downs of this year have been awesome. Go Panthers! Keep pounding.”

Thomas Davis:

“Thank you for supporting us through the good times and the tough times. We know that this has been a very disappointing season for us all. Just know we will work hard this off-season to come back stronger in 2017. We are 100% committed to bringing a Super Bowl to the Carolinas! #Keep Pounding. Much love, T.D.”

Greg Olsen:

“Thank you for the incredible support. We will come back better next year! You deserve better.”

Kurt Coleman:

“To Panthers fan, thank you for your unwavering support. You have been a big part for [of] our success. You have shown what it takes to be a great organization. We will never stop pursuing greatness, and with your support, we will achieve it. Together we will keep pounding!”

Ryan Kalil:

“Sorry, we let you down. No one is more disappointed than I am. This season will make us stronger. Thank you for the unwavering support. Keep the faith. Keep pounding.”

