Man arrested in Winston-Salem bank robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery in Winston-Salem.

Charles Michael Skipper, 50, of Winston-Salem, is charged with common law robbery, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo at 3171 Peters Creek Parkway at 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Witnesses said the suspect had just entered the bank and gave the teller a threatening note that demanded money.

The suspect received the money and left. No injuries were reported. He allegedly took off in a vehicle described as a four-door, champagne-colored Ford Explorer.

Skipper was identified as the suspect and arrested Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. at his home on Rocky Knoll Court.

Skipper was placed in the Forsyth County Jail under a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19.