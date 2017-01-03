× Man accused of shooting at Guilford County deputy in custody

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of firing shots a Guilford County sheriff’s deputy Monday night is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ernest Antonio Spinks, 27, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

At about 9:30 p.m. Monday, a person driving through High Point noticed their stolen vehicle parked at a gas station, according to a press release. When the victim noticed the car take off, they slowly followed it and called 911.

When Deputy Jonathan Gordon caught up to the stolen vehicle on N.C. 62 near Hunt Road, the driver, who was identified as Spinks, pulled into a driveway, backed out and drove towards the deputy — allegedly firing gunshots at his vehicle.

That’s when the deputy turned around and a short chase ensued. Deputies say Spinks then turned around and drove back towards Gordon, who exited his vehicle and took cover as the driver rammed his car and shot into the vehicle.

Gordon returned fire and Spinks’ vehicle went off the road and down an embankment. He then left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Gordon was not injured.