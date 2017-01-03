High Point heroin overdoses skyrocket in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- It's a staggering number that is the result of a complicated statewide problem. The High Point Police Department responded to 191 heroin overdoses in 2016, a record high. This nearly triples the 2015 total of 77 overdoses and dwarfs the 2014 previous record high of 116 overdoses.

This was not, however, the deadliest year for heroin overdoses in High Point. Nine people died because of the drug in 2016, compared to six people in 2015 and 14 deaths in 2014.

This may be a result of High Point police rolling out Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, within the department this past September. Since then, they’ve administered the drug 17 times.

Treatment is a large issue, as multiple people overdosed in High Point more than once. High Point police say 14 people overdosed 35 times, with some of those people overdosing up to three times.