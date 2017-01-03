Girl finds porn DVD inside video game case on Christmas

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An Ohio woman is outraged after her 7-year-old daughter woke up on Christmas, opened up her new video game and found a pornographic DVD in place of the game.

Mackenzie Blakenship received a Nintendo Wii U from her family on Christmas Eve, according to WLWT. On Christmas morning, she got the game “Splatoon” from Santa Claus.

When she later opened the game, the disc read “Sensual Seductions 2.”

“I looked over her shoulder and I grabbed it,” said mother Krista Greider. “I saw the picture on it and she was just ‘Why? What is that? Why are they naked?’”

To make the situation worse, Krista had to explain that Santa didn’t bring the gift to Mackenzie.

Krista, who purchased the game at Target a week before Christmas, reached out to the store on social media.

They apologized and offered to give her a gift card for the value of the video game.

“I’m not OK with getting a gift card,” she told WLWT. “I want to know how it happened and make sure that it goes up the flagpole and that Nintendo is made aware of it. [Target] said they’d pass it along and somebody would get back to me and I haven’t heard anything since.”

As of Tuesday morning, Greider is still waiting for a reply.