GEANI upgrades provide alerts sooner

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- People in Guilford County and City of High Point residents in Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties are getting critical public safety announcements sooner.

"The old system was limited to 26 calls at a time," said Guilford County Emergency Services Division Director Don Campbell "But now we have unlimited phone lines. We are able to do large notifications in a short amount of time.”

Upgrades to the Guilford Emergency Alert Notification and Information System, or GEANI, went online Monday night. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office used GEANI to let people in southern Guilford County know that they were looking for an armed suspect.

"We were able to send out to 1,400 people to let them know there was an armed suspect on the loose and to be aware. We got a lot of good feedback -- glad to know why there were a large number of vehicles going through the neighborhoods.”

Along with reaching more people sooner, people who register with GEANI can now get notices for up to six locations. Plus you can choose to receive weather alerts and community notifications. The upgrades to GEANI requires previous users to sign up again. But this time, Campbell reminds us to use your latest email and text information.

"For many people that’s how they communicate and they don’t answer a phone when you register. You select how you get those public safety messages.”

Guilford County Emergency Services suggest you program your cellphone to recognize the GEANI phone number, (336) 641-8100, so you won't ignore an important safety message.

You can sign up for GEANI at readyguilford.org.

Randolph County is also using the same upgraded system. Randolph County residents can go to readyrandolph.org and click on the REACT image to sign up.