Davidson County man rings in 2017 with $1 million lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Davidson County man is celebrating the start of the new year with a $1 million lottery win, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Mark Vanzant, of Lexington, bought the new Extreme Millions ticket at the Pickett Food Mart on Biesecker Road in Lexington on New Year’s Eve.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Vanzant had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and after federal and state tax withholdings received $417,015.

The $30 ticket launched in December with four top prizes of $10 million and 22 prizes of $1 million. All top prizes and 20 $1 million prizes remain. There will also be four second-chance drawings with a prize of $1 million.