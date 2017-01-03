× Davidson County man charged with assault after biting girlfriend on the nose

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County couple was arrested and charged with assault after the man bit the woman on the nose and she slapped him in front of deputies.

On Sunday, deputies responded to W. Center St. Ext. in reference to an assault, according to a news release. Upon arrival, officers learned that 44-year-old Scott Lee Moore bit 38-year-old Tasha Lynn Parrell on the nose while at a friend’s house.

While in the presence of deputies, Perrell slapped Moore and they were both taken into custody.

Moore was charged with assault on a female and Perrell was charged with assault.

Both are in jail without bond. They have a Feb. 6 court date.