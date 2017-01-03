Crew reels in 16-foot great white shark off the South Carolina coast

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A boating crew caught a 16-foot great white shark off the coast of South Carolina on New Year’s Eve, WTOC reports.

The catch came just three weeks after the Outcast Sport Fishing Hilton Head Island boat tagged and released a 3,000-pound great white shark on Dec. 13. The crew caught two sharks and were able to tag one, but the other got away.

Captain Chip Michalove posted about the incident on Facebook early Sunday morning, saying he caught the shark late in the day on Saturday.

“Despite the poor visibility and pulling the boat like a sled for miles, everything went perfect and she swam off strong,” the post read.

After catching it, the crew tagged and released the shark.

You can track recent shark activity here.