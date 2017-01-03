× Authorities identify man accused of firing shots at Guilford County deputy during chase

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified the 27-year-old man who they say fired shots at a Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night.

At about 9:30 p.m., a person driving through High Point noticed their stolen vehicle parked at a gas station, according to a press release. When the victim noticed the car take off, they slowly followed it and called 911.

When deputy Jonathan Gordon caught up to the stolen vehicle on N.C. 62 near Hunt Road, the driver, who was identified as Ernest Antonio Spinks, pulled into a driveway, backed out and drove towards the deputy — firing gunshots at his vehicle.

That’s when the officer turned around and a short chase ensued. Deputies say Spinks then turned around and drove back towards the officer Gordon, who exited his vehicle and took cover as the driver rammed his car and shot into the vehicle.

Officer Gordon returned fire and Spinks’ vehicle went off the road and down an embankment. He then left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputy Gordon was not injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.