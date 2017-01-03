× 6-year-old NC girl with autism dies after being hit by vehicle

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A 6-year-old North Carolina girl who was hit by a vehicle on Friday has died, WLOS reports.

Israel Wilson ran into traffic around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 and was struck by a vehicle. She ran along the sidewalk of U.S. Highway 70, tried to cross the road into oncoming traffic and was hit by a Toyota Corolla. Israel’s mother ran after her but tripped and fell before she could get to her, her grandfather told WLOS.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later passed away.

Police say Wilson suffered from autism.

Israel’s grandmother, Melissa Edwards, released a statement on the family’s behalf:

“Israel was our angel and was so loved. She had the most incredible smile and loved to dance and twirl and sing in her own special way. Israel was a kindergartner at Estes Elementary in the PEP program and would spend hours on her iPad learning and studying many languages.”

Police do not believe alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.