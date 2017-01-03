1 suspect in custody in Asheboro double-homicide, 1 suspect still wanted

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with a double-homicide in Asheboro has turned himself in, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

Rodney Jontae Patterson, 27, turned himself in and has been confined in the Randolph County Jail in connection with the shooting.

Asheboro police officers came to the 1200 block of Shana Lane at about 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day in connection with the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Quanta Guan McRae and Tony Lashuan McRae suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead.

Another victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated and released from Randolph Hospital.

Asheboro police are still searching for 25-year-old Curtis E. Little in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Asheboro police Det. Lorie Johnson at (336) 626-1300, extension 312.