Winston-Salem pizza restaurant robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pizza restaurant in Winston-Salem was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night.

At about 11:13 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to Burke Street Pizza located at 1140 Burke St. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that two suspects entered through the business’ back door and demanded money before fleeing through the same door.

A K-9 track was conducted and police determined the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 779-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.