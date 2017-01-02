× Win Tickets to Monster Jam!

Enter today for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam when it comes thundering into the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, January 13, 2017!

This contest will be open for entries until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Eight lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced after 10 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017. To register for your chance to win, fill out the submission form below. Good luck!

If you would like more information about Monster Jam, or to get tickets of your own, please visit the Greensboro Coliseum’s website at: www.GreensboroColiseum.com