Twin brothers born minutes apart but in different years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Twin brothers in Arizona were born just minutes apart -- and in different years.

Sawyer Shay was born at 11:51 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, while his brother, Everett, was born just 10 minutes later at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, KTVK reports. The boys were born to Holly and Brandon Shay.

Everett was the hospital's first baby of the new year and Sawyer was the last one of 2016.

Sawyer weighed 5 pounds 5 ounces and Everett weighed 4 pounds 8 ounces, the station reports.

"They are going to be amazing. They already are. They've already left their mark on this world," Holly said.

The couple already has two daughters that are 4 and 13.