Shots fired at Guilford County deputy during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Shots were fired at a Guilford County deputy Monday night, according to Col. Randy Powers with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The shots were fired as deputies pursued a vehicle in the southeastern part of the county, Powers said.

Greensboro police, who are assisting Guilford County deputies with the incident, believe the vehicle was stolen.

The chase ended on N.C. 62 near Hunt Road.

Deputies report that the suspect fled into the woods.

No injuries have been reported.