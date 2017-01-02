Olive Garden server fired after customers say he lied about having cancer to get more tips

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — An Olive Garden server in Mississippi was fired after customers say he lied about having cancer to receive better tips.

WMC reports customers began to complain to Olive Garden’s corporate office after they gave Jason Kisner a large tip for his supposed cancer treatment, which they discovered was not true.

“When you see people that are going through something, you want to be a blessing to them,” said customer Mattie Phillips. “But, when you see people out there really scamming people that really want to be a blessing to folks.”

According to several customer accounts, Kisner received tips up to $125 to go toward the alleged treatment.

Olive Garden released the following statement about the incident:

This individual’s actions are inconsistent with our company’s values and he no longer works for us. We are working to contact the guests and we will reimburse them for the $125 they gave the server.

Because the customers willingly gave Kisner the money, he can’t legally face charges, WREG reports.