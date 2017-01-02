High Point elementary students, ‘grand pals’ work together to improve literacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Students at Northwood Elementary School in High Point are doing things a bit differently.

To help improve their literacy, volunteer 'grand pals' are helping students hone their reading skills.

It's a great way for the "grandparents" to spend time with their surrogate grandchildren.

And an even better way to help students learn in a fun and unique way.

"I love grand pals," said third grader Rylan Bare. "I love to read with them and I love to eat lunch with them and play games with them."

"I come because it makes me happy," said volunteer Kathy Syster. "I love to interact with them. I learn from them, I hope they learn from me. It brings me so much joy to be here."

The program, which is part Communities in Schools, gathers volunteers from churches, civic organization and from all walks of life.

"It's easy. You pick a school that works for your location and a time that works for your schedule and make that commitment," said Catherine Neibauer with Communities in Schools. "And its one that you won't want to erase off your schedule each week."

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.