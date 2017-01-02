× Guilford County saw increase in killings in 2016

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Drug-related shootings, domestic assaults and arguments led to many of the 43 killings in Guilford County in 2016.

Unlike previous years, however, no single cause accounted for a majority of the county’s homicides or the increase in killings.

By comparison, 37 people died at the hands of another person in 2015. That year, several slayings had gang ties. In previous years, domestic violence led to many of the deaths.

The majority of the 2016 killings took place in Greensboro, but police saw a lower percentage of cases resolved through an arrest than either High Point or Guilford law enforcement.

Read more: Greensboro News & Record