Greensboro life coach lends advice for fresh start in 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- How do you feel about 2016? The question does not always illicit the most positive responses.

"2016 was pretty tumultuous. There's been a lot of loss, a lot of change, a lot of doubt, a lot of fear a lot of anger a lot of uncertainty," says Donna Burick, a holistic life coach and energy therapist.

Burick says this time of year, many people are looking to make life changes, but this year everyone has been through a lot and that means the traditional resolution may not make much of an impact.

"We start making ourselves feel bad for all the fun and activities of the past couple months and then we call them 'New Year’s resolutions' so they are bound to not work," she explained.

Burick says instead of guilt-tripping ourselves into going to the gym or working out more, we need to get centered and get our focus back.

"It's a mind shift. It's a little bit of a game so one of the things that I like to tell people is you wake up in the morning and you say out loud to yourself, 'I wonder what amazing things are going to happen today?'"

Burick says to picture your life like a garden you want to cultivate, "So it's winter and I want to get rid of my weeds, so I want to think of my life, what do I need to get rid of that doesn't serve me anymore, but what is it that I do want in my life."

Burick also says meditation is a simple way to help get centered and release the tension of the past year.

"It can be done right before you open up your credit card bills, anytime that you can feel the stress hormones coming up," she said.

It takes just a few seconds to breathe deeply through your nose and think "peace and calm." Burick says it will make a big difference.

She also suggests balancing out the time we spend engaged in something stressful with something calming. "If I'm going to spend this much time listening to the world events, I'm going to spend this much time calming myself and balancing myself."

The mind, body and spirit are all connected, Burick explained, so it's also important to eat healthy, drink plenty of water and exercise.

To learn more about Burick, energy therapy and holistic life coaching, visit wholelifecoachingenergytherapy.com.