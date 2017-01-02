Former Panthers great Steve Smith officially retires from the NFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE, Md. -- After a remarkable 16-year NFL career, former Carolina Panthers great Steve Smith has retired, ESPN reports.

The 37-year-old Baltimore Raven retired Sunday and finished the season with 70 receptions for 799 yards and five touchdowns.

"I enjoyed it," Smith told ESPN. "But it's over and it's done. I know it's my time. Some people say, 'Can I play another year?' I probably could but what I lose, I'm not willing to risk."

Steve Smith Sr. tells CBS "that's it" after Ravens final game of the season. pic.twitter.com/EeCg8iHY9j — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 1, 2017

Smith is a five-time Pro Bowl player, with all five selections coming when he was in a Panthers uniform.

The Los Angeles native was released by the Panthers in March 2014 and signed with the Ravens.

He retired as one of 11 players to record more than 1,000 catches and 14,000 yards receiving.

"Playing this game and the expectations that are expected from you, there's a lot of pressure," Smith said in a postgame interview. "The pressure I'll have now is getting kids to school on time. Do I eat a pint of ice cream or a gallon of ice cream? It's going to be different, but it's something I look forward to."

Smith finished his career with 1,031 catches, 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

Decided to honor some folks that have been in my life thru the yrs good & bad football & non football! My thank you 2 U. My cleats 4 Sunday pic.twitter.com/nFO6qOs29J — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) December 30, 2016