Family left homeless from fire thanks community for support

LIBERTY, N.C. -- Barbara Hiatt remembers waking up in the middle of the night to the smell of smoke, to see the back side of her home as a wall of fire. On Wednesday, the family's home was destroyed by the blaze.

Rushing her two daughters and getting their dog and puppies out of the home was one of the most frightening moments of her life, she says. Her husband, Michael, was not home at the time of the fire.

Now, local businesses in the small town are doing everything they can to support the Hiatts. The family is currently staying in a hotel in Asheboro, but back home, businesses are collecting boxes of food, toiletries and clothing for the family of four.

Amanda's Salon, the Liberty Fire Department and Art's Town and Country are just a handful of places collecting and pitching in.