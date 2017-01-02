× Duke’s Krzyzewski to take leave of absence after Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to take a leave of absence due to back issues following Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech, ESPN reports.

“His back has been bothering him way worse than he’s let on,” one source says. “The plan is for him to be back at some point this year.”

This is the latest in Coach K’s recent medical history, including offseason knee surgery in April.

Duke, who is the number five ranked team in the nation, is currently without junior guard Grayson Allen.

Since 1980, Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to five national championships, 13 ACC tournament titles and 12 ACC regular season titles.

There is no timetable for his return.