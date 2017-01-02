Being Healthy in the New Year: Healthy Eating and Avoiding Fad Diets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people will jump on the fad diet bandwagon at the start of the New Year to try to quickly lose the extra pounds they gained throughout the holidays. However, fad diets are often too good to be true and do not give you the tools you need to help change your eating and exercise behaviors permanently. Many diets instruct people to eliminate entire food groups from their diet, which is unsustainable and leaves you without important nutrients. Some diets can have the opposite effect, and make your metabolism slow since you’re taking in fewer calories. Instead of trying the next trendy diet, practice a healthy lifestyle that can help you feel better, avoid discouragement and sustain a new, healthy lifestyle.

The best way to successfully approach healthy eating resolutions is to plan ahead and create a routine. Create a list before you shop for groceries to make sure you have everything you need and to avoid buying food you don’t need or that isn’t healthy. Buy enough that you’ll be able to use as a meal for dinner one day and lunch the next. Adopting a routine of regular meals and snacks can help you stay on track and get the nutrients you need without going hungry. Consistent exercise is also an important part of a healthy lifestyle, and establishing a routine can help you persevere.

Fad diets are often expensive and you may end up wasting money. Meal planning and packing can help you maintain a healthy diet and save money that you normally spend eating out. Making sure you eat proper portions and include the right variety of foods in your diet can be difficult, and often, the guidance of a dietitian can get people on the right track. Cone Health has an exceptional network of registered dietitians dedicated to helping patients develop and maintain healthy, balanced diets that work for them and fit into their lifestyles.

Spokesperson Background:

Leslie Williams is a registered dietitian at Cone Health Nutrition and Diabetes Management Center. Williams received a Bachelor of Science in foods and nutrition at Appalachian State University in 2012 and a Master of Science in human nutrition at Winthrop University in 2013. She completed her internship at Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2014.