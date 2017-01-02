× At least 2 displaced after chimney fire at Greensboro house

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A chimney fire damaged a home in Greensboro Monday evening.

Firefighters come to 19 Bothwell Court at 7:19 p.m. after a report of a house fire.

According to firefighters on the scene, at least two people were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The residents of the home got out safely but will have to stay somewhere else tonight, firefighters said.

The fire is now out.

It is unclear what caused the fire. The extent of the damage has not been determined.