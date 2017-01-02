25-year-old NC mother dies saving sister in New Year’s Day house fire

WADESBORO, N.C. — A 25-year-old mother died in a New Year’s Day house fire in Anson County, WSOC reports.

Jasmine Burch, from Pageland, was one of five people inside the house on White Store Road in Wadesboro when the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m.

Four other people were able to get out of the home, including a handicap adult, but Burch died in the fire.

Burch tried to fight the fire and was overcome by smoke, officials told WSOC. Burch was mother to a 6-year-old daughter, Ja’Kirah.

Gwen Burch-Myers, mother of Jasmine Burch, told WSOC Burch died saving her sister.